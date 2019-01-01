New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Mets linked to Rick Porcello: Is that the best you can do, Brodie?

by: stevecontursi

The Mets need a starting pitcher to replace Zack Wheeler. At most, Rick Porcello is a band-aid and a costly one at that...sounds all too familiar.

