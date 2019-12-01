New York Mets

Mets Merized
48955772_thumbnail

MLB News: Yankees Reportedly Offer Gerrit Cole Record Deal

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 13m

According to Bob Klapisch of The New York Times, the New York Yankees have extended a seven-year, $245 million offer to free-agent right-hander Gerrit Cole. If accepted, it would overtake Zack Gre

Tweets