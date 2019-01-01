New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Is there a team in the AL that can’t use Dominic Smith – in return for?
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3m
The Mets displaced Dominic Smith is a prime candidate any American League team would be interested in - if Brodie Van Wagenen markets him the right way...
Tweets
-
The case for keeping Dom Smith and trading Pete Alonso you are afraid to admit https://t.co/UzF8hGzw4lBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jose Bautista is looking to play in 2020 if the opportunity presents itselfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Phil Regan is returning to his previous role of minor league assistant pitching coordinator. He won't be involved with the big league team (except for spring training probably).@timbhealey Will Phil Regan be involved with the big league club still? What is his role?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
2020 #Mets Coaching Staff: #LGM Bench - Hensley Meulens Hitting - Chili Davis Assistant Hitting - Tom Slater Pitching - Jeremy Hefner Assistant Pitching - Jeremy Accardo Bullpen - Ricky Bones Quality Control - Luis Rojas 3B Coach - Gary DiSarcina 1B Coach - Tony DeFrancescoBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have made their coaching staff for the 2020 season official. https://t.co/VhfaPY8QWkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Add Hensley Meulens, Tony DeFrancesco To Coaching Staff https://t.co/6utPt5KM4SBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets