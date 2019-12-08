New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets announce coaching staff on Sunday Night at 6:16pm for some reason

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

This is weird timing.  This hit my inbox at 6:16pm on a Sunday Night.  The Mets are masters of press.  I added some bold from the original press release. METS ANNOUNCE 2020 COACHING STAFF FLUSHING, N.Y., December 8, 2019 – The New York Mets...

