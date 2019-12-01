Mets announce coaching staff for 2020 season

Whitaker at six votes is disappointing. Same OPS+ as Chase Utley over a longer career with a better glove. (Evans deserves to be in, also.)

Jay Jaffe Modern Baseball Era Ballot (12 votes needed for election) Simmons (13 votes, 81.3%); Miller (12 votes, 75%); Evans (8 votes, 50%); Parker (7 votes, 43.8%); Garvey (6 votes, 37.5%); Whitaker (6 votes, 37.5%); John, Mattingly, Munson and Murphy each received three or fewer votes.