New York Mets

Mets Merized
47578497_thumbnail

Mets Finalize 2020 Coaching Staff

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 14m

The Mets announced that they have finalized new manager Carlos Beltran’s coaching staff for the 2020 season.Retaining his job as hitting coach is Chili Davis, who led the Mets to one of the

Tweets