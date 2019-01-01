New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com


Mets finalize coaching staff for Beltrán's 1st year

by: N/A MLB: Mets 10m

The New York Mets announced today their full coaching staff for the 2020 season. Returning to serve under Carlos Beltrán’s staff in their previous capacity will be hitting coach Chili Davis, assistant hitting coach Tom Slater, third base coach Gary...

