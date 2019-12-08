New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ big-game hunting could include Mookie Betts
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
SAN DIEGO — At heart, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen remains a showman determined to create a buzz that goes beyond the Mets’ play on the field. It is such mindset that pushed Van Wagenen to
Tweets
-
RT @BDonohueWGBB: Also joining me this Sunday night for @sportstalk1240 on @AM1240WGBB will be former @Mets OF @ScottieH12. Also Barry Beck live from Hong Kong! https://t.co/qs7PK2Sg7ETV / Radio Network
-
“Could the Mets build a package around a player such as Dominic Smith or J.D. Davis — with perhaps Jed Lowrie’s contract included to lessen the payroll expenditure — to acquire Corey Kluber?” #MetsBrodie Van Wagenen likes splashes. Can he make one in San Diego without going to the beach? https://t.co/uvBfNrQ515Minors
-
Whitaker at six votes is disappointing. Same OPS+ as Chase Utley over a longer career with a better glove. (Evans deserves to be in, also.)Modern Baseball Era Ballot (12 votes needed for election) Simmons (13 votes, 81.3%); Miller (12 votes, 75%); Evans (8 votes, 50%); Parker (7 votes, 43.8%); Garvey (6 votes, 37.5%); Whitaker (6 votes, 37.5%); John, Mattingly, Munson and Murphy each received three or fewer votes.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Brodie Van Wagenen likes splashes. Can he make one in San Diego without going to the beach? https://t.co/uvBfNrQ515Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie Van Wagenen likes splashes. Can he make one in San Diego without going to the beach? https://t.co/uvBfNrQ515Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A quick story about Ted Simmons: Fellow switch-hitting catcher Jorge Posada once asked me how it's possible that Simmons wasn't in the HOF.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets