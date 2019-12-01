New York Mets
Amazin’ Avenue Winter Meetings Special, Day One: SLAPDICK PROSPECT
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
With the Winter Meetings starting today, let’s take a look at where the Mets stand, and what we expect to come during the week’s meetings.
Tweets
There is a universe somewhere where the Mets surprise everyone and make a huge splash in FA that nobody was expecting. Rendon? Cole? Trade for Betts? A man can dream.Blogger / Podcaster
⚾️ WINTER MEETINGS ⚾️ 🟠 Mets looking to make moves to compete in the NL East https://t.co/8IUXxh9l0GTV / Radio Network
The back page: That was Ficken close https://t.co/199KzLZr7IBlogger / Podcaster
Four straight games with an interception for Russ.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AndrewAtBatt: DeFranceso really earned this job. @MavalloneMiLB wrote a great profile on the new Mets coach in 2018: https://t.co/cWqNalsRZG https://t.co/ixf90EYEufOfficial League Account
"Any little things that he can impart on me I'm all open ears" Brandon Nimmo tells @SteveGelbs he's excited to work with Carlos BeltránTV / Radio Network
