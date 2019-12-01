New York Mets

Mets Merized
48373596_thumbnail

Will Brodie Van Wagenen Make a Big Splash at the Winter Meetings?

by: Brian Devine Mets Merized Online 6m

In Brodie Van Wagenen’s first offseason as Mets’ general manager, his big splash backfired. The Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz trade produced disastrous results, costing the Mets their top pros

Tweets