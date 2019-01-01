New York Mets

Two outside the box trade ideas for Mets at Winter Meetings, including dealing for Robbie Ray

The Mets are in need of a starting pitcher to fill the empty slot in the rotation and also need bullpen help.

    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 5m
    The Jacob deGrom contract (5 years, $137.5M) is the steal of the damn century.
    The Wilpons Are Gone By 2025 @OmarMinayaFan 5m
    bUt tHe nAtS nEvEr wOn a pLaYoFf sEriEs The Lerners are great owners, the Nats are a great franchise, and I am bursting at the seams for the Wilpons to be gone. And I have receipts, those of you who have carried their water.
    Stephen Strasburg’s seven-year, $245M deal with the #Nationals will give him highest average annual value for a pitcher in major-league history - at least temporarily. Gerrit Cole likely to get even more than $35M per, and for more than seven years. First with terms: @JeffPassan.
    Peter Botte @PeterBotte 5m
    Strasburg now $245m. Spend on pitching, kids.
    Signing Scherzer: $210 million. Signing Strasburg: $175 million. Signing Corbin: $140 million. Winning the World Series: Bryceless.
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 6m
    Scott Boras is about to get his 3 clients (Cole, Strasburg and Rendon) about $800 million He’s just so damn good at his job.
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 7m
    Strasburg pitching $ records will likely last until when Cole signs
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 8m
    Strasburg deal is largest in both pitching total $245M and avg value $35M per year. There are some deferrals so present day value will be less than $35M.
