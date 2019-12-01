New York Mets

Chris Archer May be a Potential Trade Target for Mets

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 9m

After all that transpired during the 2019 season and the complete organization overhaul, it's clear the Pittsburgh Pirates are rebuilding their organization. While the name we have heard floating

Tweets

    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 5m
    The Jacob deGrom contract (5 years, $137.5M) is the steal of the damn century.
    The Wilpons Are Gone By 2025 @OmarMinayaFan 5m
    bUt tHe nAtS nEvEr wOn a pLaYoFf sEriEs The Lerners are great owners, the Nats are a great franchise, and I am bursting at the seams for the Wilpons to be gone. And I have receipts, those of you who have carried their water.
    Ken Rosenthal
    Stephen Strasburg’s seven-year, $245M deal with the #Nationals will give him highest average annual value for a pitcher in major-league history - at least temporarily. Gerrit Cole likely to get even more than $35M per, and for more than seven years. First with terms: @JeffPassan.
    Peter Botte @PeterBotte 5m
    Strasburg now $245m. Spend on pitching, kids.
    Signing Scherzer: $210 million. Signing Strasburg: $175 million. Signing Corbin: $140 million. Winning the World Series: Bryceless.
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 6m
    Scott Boras is about to get his 3 clients (Cole, Strasburg and Rendon) about $800 million He’s just so damn good at his job.
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 7m
    Strasburg pitching $ records will likely last until when Cole signs
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 8m
    Strasburg deal is largest in both pitching total $245M and avg value $35M per year. There are some deferrals so present day value will be less than $35M.
