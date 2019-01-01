New York Mets

Mets' NL East rival Nationals get stronger as they sign Stephen Strasburg to record deal

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Stephen Strasburg has agreed to a seven-year deal with the Nationals worth $245 million. It is a record deal for a pitcher both in terms of total value and average annual value.

