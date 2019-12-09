New York Mets

The Mets Police
49057007_thumbnail

The 3 things on the horrible Mets swoosh jerseys you won’t be able to unsee!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

Y’all oughta load up on the remaining stock of Swooshless Mets Jerseys using my snazzy Affiliate Code because you will never have a nice clean looking jersey again. MLB just tweeted about their new corporate sponsor logo creep and included this image.

Tweets