New York Mets

nj.com
48203042_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Latest on ex-Yankee, ex-Met Todd Frazier’s future - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Free agent third baseman and N.J. native Todd Frazier is looking for a new home in 2020.

Tweets