New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Third Day Of Winter Meetings Underway
by: John Jackson — Mets Merized Online 3m
Good morning Mets fans! Tuesday marks the third official day of the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings. While nothing groundbreaking usually happens on the first day (Sunday) since players, executives, agen
Tweets
-
Continued to look at the Mets’ options for starting pitching help in free agency with three pitchers who either struggled mightily or were injured in 2019—and therefore might somehow fit into the Mets’ budget. https://t.co/kga5Jt3j63Blogger / Podcaster
-
It doesn’t sound like the Mets will spend much, if any, money on starting pitching this winter. They should, but we continue looking at free agent starters who might fit their incredibly limited budget. https://t.co/4FzfhoJntUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsDaddy2013: This is the only funny play I’ve seen on this meme. Well done. https://t.co/yJqlzsJuDwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets might not be out on potential trade for Starling Marte https://t.co/Sx6ug1autjTV / Radio Network
-
Not with this team, not in this season https://t.co/REukr4kyUlBlogger / Podcaster
-
*whispers* They shouldn’t be.Are Mets really out on Starling Marte trade after acquiring Jake Marisnick? https://t.co/attnM6upzn https://t.co/3aDgu9vtIFMinors
- More Mets Tweets