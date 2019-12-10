New York Mets

The Mets Police
49070915_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the MSM has decided they don’t like Wags now!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Hey it’s an old school Slackish Reaction as for once there is something to react to. Looks like  The MainStream Media has turned on Wags.  Every article is killing the guy and talking bout the Wheeler comment (short version is...

Tweets