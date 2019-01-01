New York Mets

Baseball Prospectus
49072641_thumbnail

Short Relief: Hello I Must Be Going

by: Mary Craig Baseball Prospectus 51s

It would be sad if Mookie Betts was traded, and pretty insulting if he isn't able to be; the MLB Draft is moving to Omaha and now we might actually watch it!; the bone-chilling tale of leaving a baseball game too early. *Twice*.

Tweets