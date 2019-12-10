New York Mets
Mets Morning News for December 10, 2019
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
It doesn’t sound like the Mets will spend much, if any, money on starting pitching this winter. They should, but we continue looking at free agent starters who might fit their incredibly limited budget. https://t.co/4FzfhoJntUBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsDaddy2013: This is the only funny play I’ve seen on this meme. Well done. https://t.co/yJqlzsJuDwBlogger / Podcaster
Mets might not be out on potential trade for Starling Marte https://t.co/Sx6ug1autjTV / Radio Network
Not with this team, not in this season https://t.co/REukr4kyUlBlogger / Podcaster
*whispers* They shouldn’t be.Are Mets really out on Starling Marte trade after acquiring Jake Marisnick? https://t.co/attnM6upzn https://t.co/3aDgu9vtIFMinors
RT @KendallRogers: BREAKING: The 2020 #MLBDraft is moving from New Jersey to Omaha. The draft will be held Wednesday, June 10 through Friday, June 12, the eve of the @NCAACWSBlogger / Podcaster
