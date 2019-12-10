New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The New York Mets’ MLB Winter Meetings wish list
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 2m
The Winter Meetings began on Sunday, and the New York Mets have a ton to get done and a limited budget to do it.
Tweets
-
GIVEAWAY!!! More than 75 cards of Mets stars from 22 different sets, from 1981 to 2019. Great Christmas gift! Doc, Darryl, Pete, Jacob, Keith, Mookie, Lenny, Gary, Brandon and many more. To win, must RT and follow me. Winner drawn Dec. 12 at 1 pm.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The only rule Bell broke was the rule of common sense https://t.co/gZSTmGVCAXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Could Starling Marte still be in play for the Mets even after their acquisition of Jake Marisnick? https://t.co/vgIjpKYSkwTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TomKaminskiWCBS: One day remaining to bid! Watch BP from the field and visit the @wcbs880 radio booth with me and @CraigAllenWx! #LGM! @Mets; @CitiField; @WayneRandazzo; @MetsBooth; @whyhunger; #Hungerthon https://t.co/b7KaoJPpQETV / Radio Personality
-
AlvarezPirates goal in Marte talks: young, controllable catcherBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: https://t.co/9Kj7DANaMA I'm already looking forward to this weeks taping of The #SportsReport after speaking with an insider regarding recent #Mets instructional league. Gonna give updates on some prospects, hype a new guy and who Mets coaches still love.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets