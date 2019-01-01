New York Mets
Mets Sign C David Rodriguez To Minor League Deal
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 13m
The New York Mets have signed C David Rodriguez to a minor league deal. The 23 year old Venezuelan catcher has spent the past seven years in the Tampa Bay Rays organization reaching Double-A.A
New Post: Pirates Looking for Defensive Catcher https://t.co/XGgibsnuFy #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYPost_Mets: David Wright prefers the title “Dad” over “Mets advisor” ... https://t.co/2M3YWT4yyjBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD-12/10/1984: The @Mets dealt Hubie Brooks, Mike Fitzgerald, Herm Winningham and Floyd Youmans to the Montreal Expos for All-Star catcher Gary Carter. @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/QvLUeXl3dWBlogger / Podcaster
Looking for a perfect stocking stuffer? Here it is! See this Instagram photo by @firstpitchmitch https://t.co/PkZXWSVzckBlogger / Podcaster
The best Mystery Team of all-time is still the meddling kids from Scooby Doo.Beat Writer / Columnist
IT'S THE METS ISN'T IT (it is most definitely not the mets)Hear there’s a mystery team on Cole. Hard to imagine anyone thinks they are coming in late and outbidding the Yankees and 2 LA teams (even if one’s in Anaheim). No idea the identity of said team, but that’s why it’s a mystery.Blogger / Podcaster
