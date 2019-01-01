New York Mets

Metsblog
49055510_thumbnail

Mets 'have ability' to add free agent reliever like Dellin Betances and more pitching help

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Brodie Van Wagenen spent much of his media availability on Monday night at the Winter Meetings talking about the potential of adding depth to the roster, and was coy when it came to exactly what the Mets could or would allocate to each area of need.

