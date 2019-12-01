New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pirates Looking for Defensive Catcher
by: Marissa Credle — Mets Merized Online 24s
According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington has his eyes on acquiring a catcher this offseason, specifically a defensive-minded one with upside.While Che
Tweets
-
RT @TylerKepner: Scott Boras update: he says that some owners are sparrows, while others are owls or hawks. You don’t want to be an ostrich, he added, “and lay the biggest egg.” The Mets, meanwhile, are “birds of a different feather.” So there you have it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Have to wonder if Boras pre-plans these type of answers or if he’s just shooting off the cuff here. #MetsBoras when asked about Mets ownership situation “MLB teams are like birds. There’s some hummingbirds that buzz around. Sparrows get something they can’t carry weight of. A lot of owls are wise & work at night. A lot of hawks. You don’t want to be an ostrich & lay biggest egg”Blogger / Podcaster
-
wutBoras when asked about Mets ownership situation “MLB teams are like birds. There’s some hummingbirds that buzz around. Sparrows get something they can’t carry weight of. A lot of owls are wise & work at night. A lot of hawks. You don’t want to be an ostrich & lay biggest egg”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Boras when asked about Mets ownership situation “MLB teams are like birds. There’s some hummingbirds that buzz around. Sparrows get something they can’t carry weight of. A lot of owls are wise & work at night. A lot of hawks. You don’t want to be an ostrich & lay biggest egg”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Was Le'Veon Bell bowling with Yoenis Cespedes, by chance? 🙄 https://t.co/ndwvB8yZSMBlogger / Podcaster
-
From 2016-18, Edwin Diaz gave up 12 homers on 2-strike counts. In 2019, Diaz gave up over 58.0% of his previous three-year total with 7 homers. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets