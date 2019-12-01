New York Mets

Mets Merized
49082318_thumbnail

Intriguing Non-Tendered Options For Mets

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 7m

The non-tender deadline was on Monday, with the free agent market seeing an influx of over 50 players to the pool. It's important to remember that there's value to be had from some players that ar

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 6m
    RT @TylerKepner: Scott Boras update: he says that some owners are sparrows, while others are owls or hawks. You don’t want to be an ostrich, he added, “and lay the biggest egg.” The Mets, meanwhile, are “birds of a different feather.” So there you have it.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 6m
    Have to wonder if Boras pre-plans these type of answers or if he’s just shooting off the cuff here. #Mets
    Michael Mayer
    Boras when asked about Mets ownership situation “MLB teams are like birds. There’s some hummingbirds that buzz around. Sparrows get something they can’t carry weight of. A lot of owls are wise & work at night. A lot of hawks. You don’t want to be an ostrich & lay biggest egg”
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 8m
    wut
    Michael Mayer
    Boras when asked about Mets ownership situation “MLB teams are like birds. There’s some hummingbirds that buzz around. Sparrows get something they can’t carry weight of. A lot of owls are wise & work at night. A lot of hawks. You don’t want to be an ostrich & lay biggest egg”
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 8m
    Michael Mayer
    Boras when asked about Mets ownership situation “MLB teams are like birds. There’s some hummingbirds that buzz around. Sparrows get something they can’t carry weight of. A lot of owls are wise & work at night. A lot of hawks. You don’t want to be an ostrich & lay biggest egg”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 9m
    Was Le'Veon Bell bowling with Yoenis Cespedes, by chance? 🙄 https://t.co/ndwvB8yZSM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 9m
    From 2016-18, Edwin Diaz gave up 12 homers on 2-strike counts. In 2019, Diaz gave up over 58.0% of his previous three-year total with 7 homers. #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets