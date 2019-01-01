New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Yankees should be the early bird catching the worm in Cleveland
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 46m
For the moment, the Yankees are preoccupied with Gerrit Cole. Up or down, we'll know soon. But the Cleveland Indians need to be on the radar immediately...
Tweets
-
If you want Starling Marte like I do, it’ll require creativity from Brodie. Like it or not they probably won’t be exceeding the tax. You would have to separately find a way to get rid of Lowrie (with Dom?) but you’d be payroll neutral and able to continue as planned. #MetsMinors
-
RT @BKCyclones: “Alexa play We Are the Champions” 🏆Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PrestonWilson44: @Metstradamus It’s never about righting a wrong and it’s never about rewarding a guy for 1 season. Look at all the years Cal Ripken made the all star team and his numbers at the time of voting. Jeter got in a few years when other SS had better numbers. All NL/AL after the season matters more.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Van Wagenen: Mets Are In It To Win It https://t.co/7Vlg3kYd2n #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The future Mets of 2022 is one of the teamsScott Boras said there are not one, but two new mystery teams for Gerrit Cole.TV / Radio Personality
-
The Padres are reportedly looking to move Wil Myers. Could the Mets be a trade partner? https://t.co/GPuyVcfdrCTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets