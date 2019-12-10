New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ pursuit of Starling Marte could get complicated
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1m
SAN DIEGO — The Mets aren’t necessarily finished in trying to upgrade their outfield. Jake Marisnick’s arrival from the Astros last week provided team officials with a level of comfort about the
Tweets
-
Jessica Mendoza is part of the Mets’ winter meetings contingent.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeurys Familia is in The Best Shape of His LifeJeurys Familia is getting into shape and has lost "almost 20 pounds" so far this offseason 🥦🥕 https://t.co/HBlhp4FDIjBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Carlos Beltran Has ‘No Comment’ On Astros Scandal https://t.co/Hi261Xlwcz #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia is getting into shape and has lost "almost 20 pounds" so far this offseason 🥦🥕TV / Radio Network
-
Yesterday, Hensley Meulens said he would sometimes stay at the ballpark till 3 a.m. with Bruce Bochy — figuring out what was going wrong or celebrating what was going right. Carlos Beltran today: “I want to get home before 3 a.m. He can stay.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beltrán pointed to Edwin Díaz as his closer and Jeff McNeil as his third baseman.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets