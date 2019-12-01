New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Carlos Beltran Has ‘No Comment’ On Astros Scandal
by: Lindsay Moran — Mets Merized Online 4m
Photo by Michael MayerCarlos Beltran opted to give "no comment" on the topic of the Astros sign-stealing scandal during Tuesday night's press conference at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Tweets
-
Not into trading JD or Nimmo for MarteThe Mets are still in on Starling Marte. Would likely trade major league outfielder. Also working to find a taker for Jed Lowrie contract so they can sign a Porcello and/or Betances.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: The Mets are still in on Starling Marte. Would likely trade major league outfielder. Also working to find a taker for Jed Lowrie contract so they can sign a Porcello and/or Betances.TV / Radio Network
-
The Mets are still in on Starling Marte. Would likely trade major league outfielder. Also working to find a taker for Jed Lowrie contract so they can sign a Porcello and/or Betances.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets could still be in the running for Starling Marte. Should they make a move for the outfielder? 🤔TV / Radio Network
-
Last year Met opening Day rotation was deGrom Thor Matz Wheeler Vargas...If season started today would be deGrom Thor Stroman Matz Lugo--I honestly think 2020 rotation is a tad betterBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Best shape of his life.@michaelgbaron Havent you heard? Familia lost 20lbs. We’re in for a treat this season. He’ll be back to 2015 formBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets