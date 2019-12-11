New York Mets

Daily News
49092249_thumbnail

Hensley Meulens hopes to be a calming presence for Carlos Beltran in his first year as manager - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 13m

Meulens will provided Beltran with a veteran bench coach who’s been through the trenches before.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 24s
    Not into trading JD or Nimmo for Marte
    Andy Martino
    The Mets are still in on Starling Marte. Would likely trade major league outfielder. Also working to find a taker for Jed Lowrie contract so they can sign a Porcello and/or Betances.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    RT @martinonyc: The Mets are still in on Starling Marte. Would likely trade major league outfielder. Also working to find a taker for Jed Lowrie contract so they can sign a Porcello and/or Betances.
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 3m
    The Mets are still in on Starling Marte. Would likely trade major league outfielder. Also working to find a taker for Jed Lowrie contract so they can sign a Porcello and/or Betances.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    The Mets could still be in the running for Starling Marte. Should they make a move for the outfielder? 🤔
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 5m
    Last year Met opening Day rotation was deGrom Thor Matz Wheeler Vargas...If season started today would be deGrom Thor Stroman Matz Lugo--I honestly think 2020 rotation is a tad better
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 12m
    Best shape of his life.
    David Mayshock
    @michaelgbaron Havent you heard? Familia lost 20lbs. We’re in for a treat this season. He’ll be back to 2015 form
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets