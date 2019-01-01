New York Mets
4 Takeaways from Brodie Van Wagenen's Winter Meetings availability, including Mets sticking to their plan
Tuesday's topics included how the team will respond to other moves being made within the division, players have specific nutrition plans, and how the team may use their 26th spot on the active roster.
The Mets are still in on Starling Marte. Would likely trade major league outfielder. Also working to find a taker for Jed Lowrie contract so they can sign a Porcello and/or Betances.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets could still be in the running for Starling Marte. Should they make a move for the outfielder? 🤔TV / Radio Network
Last year Met opening Day rotation was deGrom Thor Matz Wheeler Vargas...If season started today would be deGrom Thor Stroman Matz Lugo--I honestly think 2020 rotation is a tad betterBeat Writer / Columnist
Best shape of his life.@michaelgbaron Havent you heard? Familia lost 20lbs. We’re in for a treat this season. He’ll be back to 2015 formBlogger / Podcaster
