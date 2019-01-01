New York Mets

4 Takeaways from Brodie Van Wagenen's Winter Meetings availability, including Mets sticking to their plan

Tuesday's topics included how the team will respond to other moves being made within the division, players have specific nutrition plans, and how the team may use their 26th spot on the active roster.

    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 24s
    Not into trading JD or Nimmo for Marte
    Andy Martino
    The Mets are still in on Starling Marte. Would likely trade major league outfielder. Also working to find a taker for Jed Lowrie contract so they can sign a Porcello and/or Betances.
    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 3m
    The Mets are still in on Starling Marte. Would likely trade major league outfielder. Also working to find a taker for Jed Lowrie contract so they can sign a Porcello and/or Betances.
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    The Mets could still be in the running for Starling Marte. Should they make a move for the outfielder? 🤔
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 5m
    Last year Met opening Day rotation was deGrom Thor Matz Wheeler Vargas...If season started today would be deGrom Thor Stroman Matz Lugo--I honestly think 2020 rotation is a tad better
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 12m
    Best shape of his life.
    David Mayshock
    @michaelgbaron Havent you heard? Familia lost 20lbs. We’re in for a treat this season. He’ll be back to 2015 form
