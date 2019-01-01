New York Mets

Metsblog
49092789_thumbnail

Mets' Carlos Beltran talks first month on the job at Winter Meetings, expects Edwin Diaz will remain team's closer

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

New Mets skipper Carlos Beltran made an appearance at the Winter Meetings in San Diego Tuesday evening and discussed the upcoming season for his new ball club and what he's done in the first month since being named manager.

Tweets