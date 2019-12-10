New York Mets

Newsday
49093305_thumbnail

Carlos Beltran mum on Astros' scandal | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 10, 2019 9:15 PM Newsday 4m

SAN DIEGO — Mets manager Carlos Beltran, among the individuals near the center of the 2017 Astros’ alleged illegal sign-stealing scandal, declined to comment Tuesday on all matters related to Major Le

Tweets