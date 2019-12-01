New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeremy Hefner Excited To Work With Mets Pitchers
by: Lindsay Moran — Mets Merized Online 10m
During his press conference at the Winter Meetings Tuesday night in San Diego, Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner asserted confidence with the team's pitching staff going into the 2020 seas
Tweets
-
Love something as much as the Mets love trying to trade Brandon Nimmo.Blogger / Podcaster
-
They had interest in Kluber last winter. And yes, if there’s a deal there, and they get Marte, it makes sense. If the #Mets are willing to pay Kluber’s salary of course.@michaelgbaron Kluber? Nimmo seems like a perfect fit for the #IndiansBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB trade rumors: Mets shopping Jed Lowrie to clear payroll -- what will it take to move him? https://t.co/AFyOM4hlyqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
MLB is expected to make an announcement on the baseball and the so-called juiciness therein tomorrow morning.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Word going around is that Madison Bumgarner is going to hit or get very close to the supposed $100M target figure. Intangibles over analytics. Many teams in.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I’d aim higher than Archer. He is not the same pitcher he once was, and I would rather they spend that money in free agency for that roster spot.@michaelgbaron What if in the same deal for marte they somehow got archerBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets