New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Still Pursuing Starling Marte, Could Send MLB Outfielder to Pittsburgh
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 42s
Andy Martino of SNY reports that the Mets are still in on Starling Marte and that the team would likely send an MLB outfielder to the Pittsburgh Pirates in return.Jon Heyman of MLB Network add
Tweets
-
Love something as much as the Mets love trying to trade Brandon Nimmo.Blogger / Podcaster
-
They had interest in Kluber last winter. And yes, if there’s a deal there, and they get Marte, it makes sense. If the #Mets are willing to pay Kluber’s salary of course.@michaelgbaron Kluber? Nimmo seems like a perfect fit for the #IndiansBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB trade rumors: Mets shopping Jed Lowrie to clear payroll -- what will it take to move him? https://t.co/AFyOM4hlyqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
MLB is expected to make an announcement on the baseball and the so-called juiciness therein tomorrow morning.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Word going around is that Madison Bumgarner is going to hit or get very close to the supposed $100M target figure. Intangibles over analytics. Many teams in.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I’d aim higher than Archer. He is not the same pitcher he once was, and I would rather they spend that money in free agency for that roster spot.@michaelgbaron What if in the same deal for marte they somehow got archerBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets