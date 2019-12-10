New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Mets’ Carlos Beltran isn’t giving up on Edwin Diaz
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
SAN DIEGO — Carlos Beltran stopped just short of naming his closer to begin next season, but it was clear Tuesday in which direction the new Mets manager is leaning. Edwin Diaz may have flopped in
Tweets
-
Gerrit Cole 9 years $324M Stephen Strasburg 7 years $245M Jacob deGrom 5 years $137.5M That’s it. That’s the tweet. #MetsMinors
-
RT @richmacleod: The Jacob deGrom contract (5 years, $137.5M) is the steal of the damn century.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: The Jacob deGrom contract is a hell of a bargainTV / Radio Network
-
The Jacob deGrom contract is a hell of a bargainBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Live shot of Gerrit ColeBREAKING: Right-hander Gerrit Cole is in agreement on a deal with the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Staff7998: Yeah signing the best free agent on the market is cool, but have you ever felt the rush of balancing the budget to acquire a guy who had a 5.50 ERA last year?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets