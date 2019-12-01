New York Mets

Mets Merized
48955772_thumbnail

Yankees Sign Gerrit Cole To Record Contract

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 4m

Jon Heyman of MLB.com reports the New York Yankees have signed free agent SP Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract.According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, there is an opt-out in the con

Tweets