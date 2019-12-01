New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Gerrit Cole Heads to the Bronx
by: Mia Perlman — Mets Merized Online 5m
Good morning, Mets fans!Latest Mets NewsAndy Martino of SNY reports that the Mets Brandon Nimmo is possibly on the table in trade talks for Starling Marte. In addition, he says that the Mets are
Tweets
-
More horrible Mets. They don’t need to dump players to sign other players. Just get players.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Yankees and Mets needed to address weaknesses and upgrade talent to take it to the next level. Yankees got their man. Mets spin in circles to save money. Reprehensible. No reason Mets did not get ColeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Talkin #Mets is classy/hard hitting in a fun media way. Talkin #yankees ? Mongos. Thank god if you are a Talkin #Mets fan. This could’ve been your podcast. Thankfully it’s not. I laughed when Brian Cashman cited these guys on MLB network. They will do anything To smear HoustoCole 2 the yankees https://t.co/FfJsQ6GoTdBlogger / Podcaster
-
In the third installment of the first ever Amazin Avenue Winter Meetings special, @kenlavin91 and @lvlahos343 discuss a division rival getting better while the Mets do nothing yet again. https://t.co/bWYVJ5YSRbBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Szymborski's just saying the deGrom contract is fine and not bashing the Mets so that he can save up for a double-bashing of the Mets later!" - What someone on Twitter is thinking right nowBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NJHoopsHaven: Our friend @JerryRecco of @WFANMornings runs a weekly cornhole league (yes, there is such a thing) in Keyport. I checked it out. The quality of play, if not the beer, is high-level. A fun feature, with video and photo gallery: https://t.co/exOIHQV4pd via @AsburyParkPressTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets