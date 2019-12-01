New York Mets

nj.com
48318183_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets trading Brandon Nimmo for Pirates’ Starling Marte? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

The New York Mets are reportedly open to swapping outfielder Brandon Nimmo in a deal for Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte.

Tweets