New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Trade Rumors: Brodie Van Wagenen open to trading Brandon Nimmo
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 18m
Recent New York Mets trade rumors report the team is open to including Brandon Nimmo in a deal this winter. The MLB Winter Meetings are a great time for te...
Tweets
-
This week on @apodoftheirown, @PetitePhD, @LindaSurovich, and @maggie162 discuss the deluge of Mets things that have happened since the last time they recorded, including the biggest bombshell of all: the sale of the team. #TheresNoCryingInPodcasting https://t.co/bmcP5Foyl0Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are racing to 4th place, writes @_beewilly https://t.co/guMSUKjePBNewspaper / Magazine
-
Balkovec looks forward to breaking barrier https://t.co/7DW5SwB1noTV / Radio Network
-
Wheeler walking a perfect example. "What could we do, he got all that $." You knew he'd be sought after all year long. Deal at deadline if you KNOW you won't retain. If not, you better pay market value. Mets didnt even make an offer - reveals they planned to let him walk. HOW?!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets are basically what many smart folks said the #Wizards were pre Wall injury. Always solid, but never a contender. And stuck in neutral because each individual move is a reaction to the problem immediately before it, as opposed to having an actual long term vision.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets