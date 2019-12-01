New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Red Sox trading David Price AND Mookie Betts in package deal? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
The Boston Red Sox are trying to shed payroll. Left-hander David Price has $96 million remaining on his deal and Mookie Betts will make close to $30 million in arbitration this winter.
Tweets
-
This week on @apodoftheirown, @PetitePhD, @LindaSurovich, and @maggie162 discuss the deluge of Mets things that have happened since the last time they recorded, including the biggest bombshell of all: the sale of the team. #TheresNoCryingInPodcasting https://t.co/bmcP5Foyl0Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are racing to 4th place, writes @_beewilly https://t.co/guMSUKjePBNewspaper / Magazine
-
Balkovec looks forward to breaking barrier https://t.co/7DW5SwB1noTV / Radio Network
-
Wheeler walking a perfect example. "What could we do, he got all that $." You knew he'd be sought after all year long. Deal at deadline if you KNOW you won't retain. If not, you better pay market value. Mets didnt even make an offer - reveals they planned to let him walk. HOW?!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets are basically what many smart folks said the #Wizards were pre Wall injury. Always solid, but never a contender. And stuck in neutral because each individual move is a reaction to the problem immediately before it, as opposed to having an actual long term vision.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets