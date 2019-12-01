New York Mets

Mets Merized
49104752_thumbnail

MLB Rumor Roundup: Astros Considering Carlos Correa Trade

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

Astros Mulling Correa TradeKen Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the Houston Astros are considering the idea of trading Carlos Correa this offseason with money issues looming.Correa,

