A Pod of Their Own: When the Mets can’t even afford a backup catcher (but maybe they will someday)
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
This week, the winter meetings are in full swing and we discuss the impending end of the Wilpon era.
This week on @apodoftheirown, @PetitePhD, @LindaSurovich, and @maggie162 discuss the deluge of Mets things that have happened since the last time they recorded, including the biggest bombshell of all: the sale of the team.
The Mets are racing to 4th place, writes @_beewilly
Balkovec looks forward to breaking barrier
Wheeler walking a perfect example. "What could we do, he got all that $." You knew he'd be sought after all year long. Deal at deadline if you KNOW you won't retain. If not, you better pay market value. Mets didnt even make an offer - reveals they planned to let him walk. HOW?!
Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Mets are basically what many smart folks said the #Wizards were pre Wall injury. Always solid, but never a contender. And stuck in neutral because each individual move is a reaction to the problem immediately before it, as opposed to having an actual long term vision.
