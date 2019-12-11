New York Mets

Rising Apple
825755974-new-york-mets-v-colorado-rockies.jpg

Mets History Rewritten: In 2017, Jay Bruce becomes a home run king

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2s

In 2017, New York Mets slugger Jay Bruce was on pace to challenge for the franchise's home run record before a midseason trade sent him away. What if the s...

Tweets