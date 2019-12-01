New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Should Be Looking To Bring Back Kevin Plawecki
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 51s
The New York Mets are in a position where they need to build depth and improve the team, but they do not have the budget to make significant additions. This means they are in a position where they …
Tweets
-
This seems relevant again today. https://t.co/8ZzKHYMoQhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @neoconfederate1: @_sschaudel_ @FrankPeteani @MikeSilvaMedia @You_Found_Nimmo Since Marte's PeD suspension, Nimmo is the better offensive player, and they are essentially a wash defensively in CF. Nimmo is also 5yrs younger, cheaper, and controlled for longer.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JerseyCityPOBA: This is the official GoFundMe page in support of the Seals family. We are so grateful for everyone’s outpouring of love and support at this trying time. https://t.co/2pWeq0elzcTV / Radio Personality
-
Also, Pete’s home run rate was pretty far ahead of rest of league. So even if balls had been juiced he hit them farther then others hitting juiced ballBalls aren’t juiced 🤷🏼♂️ #science https://t.co/8C35BjSeQPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
To also be fair, the Lowrie signing made very little sense at the time & goes back to the decision making process. Plus, the #Mets have recouped a ton of insurance $ on Wright & Cespedes. It’s inexcusable for a NY team to operate like this.The Mets reason for working to trade Jed Lowrie to make Marte or Porcello move is that they don’t want to exceed luxury tax threshold. To be fair, only three teams last year went over limit, Yankees, Cubs and DodgersBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PoloToCiti: @MikeSilvaMedia Another solid accurate tweet.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets