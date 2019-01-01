I’d love to see him as a closer if for no other reason then to see him walk -not run- in from the bullpen. Also, his music choice will be outstandingly perfect for the moment...

Jesse Sanchez https://t.co/iotLaFsc6T Meanwhile, back in the Dominican Republic, Bartolo Colon, 46, is still chasing the big league dream. He still wants to pitch. #MLBWinterMeetings