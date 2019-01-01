New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
40304364_thumbnail

Source: Wacha agrees to 1-year deal with Mets

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m

Michael Wacha, who went 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 29 games (24 starts) last season for the Cardinals, has reached a one-year deal with the Mets, a source told ESPN.

Tweets