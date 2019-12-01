New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Closing In On Deal With Michael Wacha
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 16s
3:23pm: There's a deal in place pending a physical, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand (Twitter link). It's expected to come in below …
Tweets
-
Correcting from earlier: Wacha’s incentives are worth $7 million. So total deal could be worth $10 million. Base is $3 million.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Reports: Mets to Sign Michael Wacha https://t.co/KhpFLadTUIBlogger / Podcaster
-
The issue with that and Wacha is that he has a history of shoulder injuries. In that case, predictable work is probably best for a player like that.@michaelgbaron Should try him as a swingman out of the pen depth starter not the number 5Blogger / Podcaster
-
On the plus side, every time Michael Wacha pitches I get to use this GIF ...Blogger / Podcaster
-
All set up. Swing by tomorrow. Free gifts, new products, and some discounts. https://t.co/ELpy32gEnVSuper Fan
-
Wacha’s base salary will be $3 million next season, according to a source. That can increase to $7 million with incentives.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets