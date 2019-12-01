New York Mets

Mets Merized
49118325_thumbnail

Mets Agree To One-Year Deal With Michael Wacha

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 12m

Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have signed Michael Wacha to a one-year deal, pending a physical.Joel Sherman of the New York Post first reported that the Mets were in deep negoti

Tweets