Report: Mets, Wacha agree to 1-year deal

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 13m

The New York Mets and right-hander Michael Wacha have agreed to a contract, pending a physical, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.The length of the deal will be one year, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.Wacha, 28, posted a 4.76 ERA...

