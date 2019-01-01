New York Mets
Mets Rumors: Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Michael Wacha Agrees to 1-Year Contract
by: Kyle Newport — Bleacher Report 11m
Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Mets on Wednesday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed...
Correcting from earlier: Wacha’s incentives are worth $7 million. So total deal could be worth $10 million. Base is $3 million.Beat Writer / Columnist
Reports: Mets to Sign Michael Wacha https://t.co/KhpFLadTUIBlogger / Podcaster
The issue with that and Wacha is that he has a history of shoulder injuries. In that case, predictable work is probably best for a player like that.@michaelgbaron Should try him as a swingman out of the pen depth starter not the number 5Blogger / Podcaster
On the plus side, every time Michael Wacha pitches I get to use this GIF ...Blogger / Podcaster
Wacha’s base salary will be $3 million next season, according to a source. That can increase to $7 million with incentives.Beat Writer / Columnist
