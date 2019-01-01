Reports: Mets to Sign Michael Wacha

"Phil Coke is here at the winter meetings and he has some news for everyone!" JP Morosi announces. You know you're going to click on this.

Jon Morosi https://t.co/AwkUjmRvOp Phil Coke, 37 years old and healed from elbow surgery, is at the @ MLB Winter Meetings and has a message for teams looking for free-agent relievers. @ MLBNetwork